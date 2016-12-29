Group of Lorain County voters upset after commissioners vote down, then approve sales tax increase

Lorain County residents voted down raising the sales tax. So did county commissioners earlier this month. But, days later the commissioners voted again.

This time imposing an increase from 6.5% to 6.75%

One group against the increase, called Citizens For A Better Lorain County Government, started a Facebook page and a petition.

They want to get a referendum on the ballot removing the tax increase.

Some voters are riled up by the increase.

“People can’t afford their houses, groceries, take care of their kids, and they want to tax us to death and back,” said Lorain County resident Denise Frankino.

The sales tax has not been raised since 1985 in Lorain County.

Commissioner Lori Kokoski originally voted down the tax, but during a revote by commissioners days later she changed her mind and voted for it.

The sales tax increase passed.

She said she voted for it, after thinking about all the county jobs that would be lost, especially on the sheriff’s department.

“Now is not the time, with the heroin epidemic to take deputies off the road, we were looking at ten to twelve deputies. Now is the time to put more deputies on the road, more law enforcement,” Kokoski said.

The tax increase will create 10 million dollars yearly for the county.

Opponents also say there should have been more public hearings, before commissioners voted for a second time.

Kokoski disagrees.

“In between the votes, it wasn’t neccessary to have additional hearings. The law just didn’t say we had to do that,” Kokoski said.

Citizens For A Better Lorain County Government plan a protest Friday, January 6 in front of the Lorain County Administration Building at noon.

Lorain County’s current sales tax of 6.5% is tied for lowest in the state.

Cuyahoga County has the highest sales tax at 8%.