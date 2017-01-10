Fugitive of the Week: Sam Killings Jr.

ELYRIA, Ohio - The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitive Sam Killings Jr.

Killings is wanted for a New Year's Day felonious assault shooting that took place on Lake Avenue in Elyria by the U.S. Marshals Service and Elyria Police Department.

Killings is a 37-year-old black male standing at approximately 5’06” and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Killings is believed to be armed and dangerous and his last known address was in the 200 block of 9th Street in Elyria. He's also known to frequent Adams Street.

If you have any information in reference to Sam Killings Jr. please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.