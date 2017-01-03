Elyria Police seeing benefts of voters approving income tax hike

Some of the patrol cars on the Elyria Police Department are 14 years old.

Some of them even broke down during a chase last spring.

Last March, Elyria voters passed a quarter percent income tax increase to help police.

Now, the benefits are paying off.

For the next five years, a million dollars a year will go to the Elyria Police Department for a variety of purchases including new patrol SUV’s.

They already have 16 new SUV’s in their fleet and will soon add more.

The money will also pay for a new radio dispatch system.

And the police department can hire a dozen new police officers bringing staffing levels up from 78 to 90 officers.

"We were looking to hire officers, we are giving a test in March, we are taking applications now for that purpose, so we are going to be able to increase the size of our department, through this money, said Police Chief Duane Whitely.

The rest of the tax money will be used to repave dozens of roads.