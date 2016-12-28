Elyria police look for bb gun vandals

ELYRIA, Ohio -

Several neighbors in Elyria woke up Christmas morning to find their car windows shattered by pellet or bb guns.

Elyria Police say the pellet or bb gun vandalism is part of at least 17 cases in the city over the last month.

Parked vehicles have been targeted in the late evening or early morning hours. And the suspect(s) appear to have been riding in a car at the time of the shootings.

Elyria resident Matt Mishak had his rear window shattered sometime Christmas morning.

“It’s nonsense,” he told News 5. “Why would you want to ruin someone’s Christmas day, which is what that did to a lot of people I think.”

Mishak’s next-door neighbor Melody Penfound’s two sons also had their cars hit.

“It’s going to be months while they’re still finding glass in their cars,” she told News 5.

Elyria Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incidents to call 440-323-3302.