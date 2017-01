ELYRIA, Ohio - A man who is accused of throwing acid on his neighbor had his bond set at $50,000 on Tuesday.

The man, David Soucek, appeared in Elyria Municipal Court on Tuesday and had his bail set at $50,000. Last week, Soucek was ordered to have a safety evaluation after he reportedly threw acid on his neighbor following an argument.

The terms of his bail stated that he was to have a complete assessment of mental and physical health at his own expense within 48 hours of supervised release and was to commence any recommended treatment immediately, to be monitored through court-supervised release.