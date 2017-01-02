Dozens of oak trees cut down in Lorain's Oakwood Park to make room for major renovations

Lorain, Ohio -

City workers have been cutting down dozens of oak trees in Lorain's Oakwood Park leaving sprawling, wide open space behind.

The park was once known for its mighty and majestic oak trees.

Lorain Councilman Angel Arroyo said many of the trees were rotting or dead, but he wants residents to know there's a plan for the park.

Arroyo said it’s all a part of a nine million dollar grant to completely renovate the large park in South Lorain..

Everything from new basketball courts, baseball, football, and soccer fields, splash pads, tennis courts and much more.

"There's going to be an amphitheater here now, so we can host concerts in South Lorain. There's going to be a pond there for possibly recreational activities. I’m excited for what's going with what this new park is going to be able to bring to South Lorain,” Arroyo said.

Neighbor Carmen Garza is happy to hear the park is getting a multi million dollar makeover, and that new trees will be planted.

"Wonderful, that will be great, we need it, the kids need it,” Garza said.

The renovation could take five years.