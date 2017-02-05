Community turns out to remember Alianna DeFreeze and to thank police for their work on the case

Dozens of people gathered at East 93rd and Kinsman Saturday afternoon, just blocks from where the body of 14 year old Alianna Defreeze was found.

The group walked to the Cleveland Police Fourth District headquarters.

The demonstrators said they are grateful that Police found and arrested the alleged killer Chris Whitaker.

The group stood in line to thank police officers for making an arrest.

They also presented police with a cake.

The group then walked back to the house where Alianna was found and placed teddy bears at the house.

"Because it was a true relief to the family, and to us, that the Cleveland Police did have a suspect, and have charged him,”. said Art McCoy with Black on Black, Inc.

“We were trying to bring justice for her as quickly as we could. Not only for her, but her family and for the community. We know everybody was upset. Trust me when I say that, the men and women inside of this building behind me, were just as upset,” said Brandon Kutz commander of the Fourth District Police headquarters.