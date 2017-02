LORAIN, Ohio - Lorain Councilman Dennis Flores said there’s a difference between street art, murals and graffiti.

Several dozen buildings hit with graffiti all over the city, some of the buildings targeted include occupied businesses.

Flores wants the person who draws the word 'Foeser' in spray paint caught and arrested.

Lorain councilman Angel Arroyo doesn’t know what the word 'Foeser' means, but he called out the person on his Facebook page.

Even telling the person if he stops spray painting buildings, he can point him to buildings that could use murals, if they have true artistic talent.

"I can't let you go on destroying our community, I want to be able to come and invite you to help you beautify and make some murals in our city,” Arroyo said.

Flores disagreed.

"They should be prosecuted if they find out who they are, they should have to come back and remove it, clean it up,” Flores said.

Lorain police said graffiti is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine for each offense.