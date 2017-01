Bar loses liquor license after Elyria police respond to 98 calls in two years

Elyria Police Chief Duane Whitely is glad T&A Bar and Grill will no longer be able to serve alcohol.

The state’s Division of Liquor Control denied the liquor permit for the bar on Foster Avenue.

The bar, is named after the couple who run it, Tony and Angela Carter.

“It’s been problem, after problem, after problem with that place,” Whitley said.

Elyria police kept track of how many times they got calls about the bar in the last two years.

98 calls total.

34 for disturbances, 12 assaults, 5 shots fired.

There was a murder near the bar two years ago.

Neighbor Jim Archer lives just a few doors down from the bar, he said the neighborhood has been peaceful since the bar lost it liquor license two weeks ago.

“That place was a mess. It’s a lot more quiet around here since it was closed down, it’s nice,” Archer said.

Even if the building is sold, the new owner can’t serve alcohol for one year.

This is the sixth troubled bar Elyria has shut down in the last five years.