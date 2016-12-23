9-year-old dies in Lorain trailer fire

News 5 Staff
9:15 AM, Dec 23, 2016
10:58 AM, Dec 23, 2016

LORAIN, Ohio - A 9-year-old died in an early Friday morning trailer fire in Lorain. 

The Lorain Fire Department was called at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire on Reid Avenue with a child and a woman inside. 

The woman was being treated at Mercy General Hospital. The name of the 9-year-old was not immediately known. 

State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.  

No additional information is available regarding the fire. News 5 will update this story has information becomes available. 

 

 

