9-year-old dies in Lorain trailer fire

LORAIN, Ohio - A 9-year-old died in an early Friday morning trailer fire in Lorain.

The Lorain Fire Department was called at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire on Reid Avenue with a child and a woman inside.

The woman was being treated at Mercy General Hospital. The name of the 9-year-old was not immediately known.

State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional information is available regarding the fire.