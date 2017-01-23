6-year-old fighting for life after six car pile-up in Elyria, driver charged with OVI

ELYRIA, Ohio - A 6-year-old girl is fighting for her life today after a horrific six-car crash in Elyria.

Family told News 5 Alia Bailey is in critical condition. They said both her legs are broken and she had emergency brain surgery Sunday night.

Her mom, Nancy Burnett, who was driving her, is also recovering at MetroHealth Hospital.

They were in their red Ford Explorer at the Rt. 57 and Cleveland intersection when a truck plowed into them. The Ford F350 hit with such force, they went flying into the intersection hitting other cars.

"They're people were caught in a situation, where they couldn't do anything," Elyria Police Traffic Investigator Aaron Varga said.

Adding "It's probably the worst crash I've seen."

24-year-old Donald Buchs is the man behind it all. Police say Buchs was under the influence.

"We did take some blood from him to determine the level and type he was under the influence of. It could be alcohol and or drugs," Elyria Police Captain Chris Costantino told News 5.

According to Costantino, Buchs failed field sobriety tests but suffered no injuries.

With other charges still pending Buchs has been released. News 5 asked Captain Costantino if he could face prison time.

"I don't want to get into that right now, but I can tell you, he could face additional charges," he said.