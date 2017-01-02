Police look for four involved in Wickliffe smash-and-grab, ATM stolen

WICKLIFFE, Ohio - Wickliffe police are searching for four people who are accused of being involved in a smash-and-grab Saturday.

Officers were called at 3:30 a.m. to the 29000 block of Euclid Avenue by a man who saw a suspicious vehicle back into the business.

Once officers arrived, they noticed a white Dodge minivan had been used to smash into the Cash Mart as four people entered the business and stole the ATM machine.

The minivan was found with the engine still running and heavy rear end damage. The business had serious window and brick damage.