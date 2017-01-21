Madison Twp group home license to be revoked after manager charged with patient abuse

MADISON TWP, Ohio - The Madison Township assisted living facility at the center of patient abuse allegations is in the process of having its license revoked, according to written records provided by The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Hubbard Road Meadows Administrator Alice Ramsey, 54, was arrested and charged with patient abuse on Jan. 13, stemming from a Jan. 3 report of abuse that allegedly sent an 85-year-old patient to the hospital.

According to letter provided by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, on Jan. 3, Ramsey “abused a resident resulting in that resident’s hospitalization.

Adult Protective Services fled a complaint on Jan. 5.

According to the letter, staff heard banging the in the resident’s room. And when staff entered the room the resident “was found to have her head wedged in a nightstand.”

According to the report, Ramsey also “verbally abused residents by yelling at them.”

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services notified Owner Marvin Bruno of plans to revoke the facility’s license in a letter dated Jan. 17.

In addition to patient abuse, the letter also cited a failure to before adequate background checks on employees, facility violations, failure to list food allergies, dietary requirements and medical and mental health diagnosis, multiple occurrences of patient falls and the failure to provide documentation of training requirements.

Madison Township Police told News 5 that the case then took a tragic turn when the victim died on Jan. 17.

“Depending on the outcome of the autopsy there absolutely could be further charges coming out,’ Patrolman Ron Hess told News 5.

Since the charges were made public, Hess said multiple current and former employees as well as family members of patients came forward with similar allegations of abuse committed by Ramsey.

News 5 spoke with one of the former employees who said she witnessed Ramsey “slap and hit” patients on several occasions.

“She was physically and verbally abusive,” the employee, who asked not to be named, said.

She said she made multiple attempts to alert the facility’s owner but nothing changed.

“I would come home bawling my eyes out and I didn’t know what else I could do,” she said.

Attempts to contact the owner on Friday were not successful.

Ramsey’s preliminary hearing is set for January 30 in Painesville Municipal Court.

Madison Township police are requesting that anyone else with information related to this case contact Detective Tim Doyle at 440-428-2115.