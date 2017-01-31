Madison Twp. group home involved in patient abuse allegations had previous noncompliance

MADISON TWP, Ohio -

A Madison Twp. group home at the center of patient abuse allegations was found to be in noncompliance with the Ohio Administrative Code more than a year and a half before an alleged incident that sent a patient to the hospital.

Hubbard Road Meadows Assisted Living Facility is in the process of having its license revoked, according to written records provided by The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Administrator Alice Ramsey, 54, was arrested and charged with patient abuse on Jan. 13, stemming from a Jan. 3 report of abuse that allegedly sent an 85-year-old patient to the hospital.

According to letter provided by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, on Jan. 3, Ramsey “abused a resident resulting in that resident’s hospitalization.”

In addition to patient abuse, the letter also cited a failure to before adequate background checks on employees, facility violations, failure to list food allergies, dietary requirements and medical and mental health diagnosis, multiple occurrences of patient falls and the failure to provide documentation of training requirements.

Several of the findings cited in the letter were reported as early as July 2015.

Records obtained by News 5 show that the facility was informed of at least four areas of non compliance including failure to provide evidence of BCI background checks for employees and failure to provide evidence of current first aid training. Both items were still listed as being noncompliant in January 2017 when the abuse allegations were received.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services said the issues were initially corrected.

"The corrective action was accepted, as indicated by the letter accompanying the license," a spokesperson said. "During the investigation, we found evidence of non-compliance again.

Ramsey waived her preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday and was bonded over to the Lake Co. Court of Common Pleas.

Madison Twp. Police told News 5 additional abuse allegations could be added pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors are also awaiting the results of an autopsy being performed by the Cuyahoga Co. Coroner’s Office to determine whether Ramsey could be charged in the 85-year-old patients death.