Group home administrator arrested for patient abuse after assisted living resident dies

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A woman has been arrested on a patient abuse charge after an assisted living resident died.

According to Madison Township police, 54-year-old Alice Ramsey of Madison was arrested after an 85-year-old female assisted living resident was transported fro the Hubbard Road Meadows group home in Madison. Ramsey is the home's administrator.

Ramsey was arrested on January 13, and the resident died on January 17. Police say they are now awaiting results of the Lake County Coroner's investigation for possible additional charges.