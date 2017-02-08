Grab and go thefts hitting Mentor, most recent a felony

It usually takes less than 5 minutes for thieves to make off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

"A traditional shoplifters, they're taking stuff here and there. Hiding in their purse, sneaking around. Here you're just going for the motherload and getting away quick," Mentor Police Lieutenant Dan Molnar told News 5.

The most recent theft- at the Marshall's store in Mentor.

"The 4 females grab armfuls of items and run out the door," he said. Those 4 women, and their male getaway driver made off with $4,000 in merchandise.

"Obviously something that was planned and talked about. Complete with a getaway driver," he said, but it's not the first of its kind.

"Something real similar, a guy loaded up a shopping cart full of jeans. 15-hundred dollars worth. Drove away," Lieutenant Molnar said.

Investigators are still looking for all of the people shown in the video, if you recognize them, you can reach out and remain anonymous at 440-205 -3293.