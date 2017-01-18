Montville police confiscate drugs worth over $35,000 during traffic stop

MONTVILLE, Ohio - Montville police confiscated over $35,000 worth of methamphetamine on Sunday night.

According to police, Officer Gibbons and his K9 partner, Blek stopped 2004 Volkswagen for an equipment violation. While stopped, K9 officer Blek alerted Officer Gibbons to the presence of narcotics.

Police searched the vehicle and found almost a pound of Methamphetamine - 472 grams, two pounds of marijuana and 25 grams of heroin, all valued at $35,350.

The three people in the vehicle, 47-year-old Brian Mackles, 35-year-old Jamie Matthews and 35-year-old Timothy Murriel all of Colorado Springs, Colorado were charged with felony drug abuse heroin, felony possession marijuana, felony possession methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in marijuana, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Montville police were assisted by the Medina Police and Medina County Drug Task Force.