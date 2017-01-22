Missing South Russell man found dead in woods

SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio - A South Russell man that has been missing since December 30 was found dead in the woods Sunday morning.

According to police, the body of 33-year-old Jason R. Kwaczek was found dead in a wooded area between Manorbrook Drive and Bell Road in the village of South Russell around 10:25 a.m. Sunday.

Kwaczek was reported missing by his family after he was last seen on December 30, 2016, leaving his South Russell residence,

At this time, no foul play is suspected by authorities and the case is currently being investigated by the Geauga County Coroner's Office and the South Russell Police Department.