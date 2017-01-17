Sandusky woman faces felony after 6 OVI arrests

SANDUSKY, Ohio - A Sandusky woman probably won't be behind the wheel for awhile. Police say Sherry Wilson has been caught drinking and driving six times in 20 years and now she faces felony charges.

Wilson denied comment, but in the video of her arrest, a Sandusky Police officer can be heard saying, "You are intoxicated. You're slurring your words. I can smell alcohol from you. You were going left of center swerving in the road."

According to the Sandusky Police report, Wilson was driving erratically, and the officer struggled to catch up to her. But once she did, that officer reported she could smell "intoxicants."

News 5 talked to Sandusky Police Sgt. Ron Snyder about drinking and driving and this offense in particular.

"Is she going to get back behind the wheel anytime soon?"

"That, unfortunately, is not under our control," Sgt. Snyder said.

After the arrest, it's out of police control and up to the judge doing the sentencing.

"We have to trust in the system," Snyder added.

According to Ohio law, criminal penalties are based on blood alcohol content.

But suspensions? One offense and driver will lose their license for six months. Four offenses and no license for three years.

Sgt. Ron Snyder shared a message for Wilson and everyone who gets behind a wheel - make safer decisions.

"Even if she doesn't want to do it for her community or the fact she puts people in her community at jeopardy, she needs to do it for herself," he said.

Find more information about Ohio's OVI laws here.