Man chokes a male nurse after getting upset over his mother's care

SANDUSKY, Ohio - A man was charged with felonious assault and disorderly conduct in front of emergency personnel after choking a male nurse on Tuesday night.

Sandusky police arrived at the Firelands Regional Medical Center around 11:27 p.m. Tuesday night after reports of assault against medical personnel.

According to police, 43-year-old James Weinert of Norwalk, and his mother were in the waiting room when he said she started having a seizure. After Weinert yelled for a nurse, Firelands Medical Center nurse, James Cagle, walked over and stated that Weinert's mother showed no signs of having a seizure and was fine.

Weinert explained to Cagle that his mother was having a seizure and after Cagle went to check to see how long it would be until the next room was available, he became upset. Police say Cagle told them Weinert ran around the partition, slammed Cagle into a wall and began choking him. Security at the scene broke up the incident and placed Weinert in handcuffs.

Weinert was arrested for felonious assault and disorderly conduct in front of emergency personnel and appeared in court Wednesday. His preliminary trial date was set for January 10.