Woman with 'bomb' arrested after allegedly using note to rob US Bank in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A woman was arrested after she robbed a US bank Monday in Cleveland allegedly with a note saying she was kidnapped and was strapped with a bomb.

The woman entered the bank at 9:39 a.m. located at 9740 Lorain Avenue and slid a note through a teller's window that she was being held against her will and needed $2,000 divided in $20s and $50s according to a police report.

The back of the note also included a male's name and urged the bank teller to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 10 minutes.

Cleveland police identified the woman in the report, but News 5 is deciding not to name the woman because it is unclear if the woman is a suspect or a victim.

The woman made the bank teller count the money because she didn't want a tracker to be placed with the funds. Once the money was counted, the woman walked out of the bank and into the parking lot.

Witnesses told police the woman looked nervous.

FBI officials arrested the woman after identifying her through photos. She told investigators the male's name on the card was her boyfriend.

The bank robbery is still under investigation.