Woman killed in apartment shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday during a shootout inside of an apartment building in Cleveland.

Tionna Young was shot in the chest and arm at about 11 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 140th Street, according to Cleveland police news release.

She was found inside the apartment and was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.

Young was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office Thursday morning.

During an early investigation, it appears Young was shot when two men exchanged gunfire inside the apartment.

A 33-year-old man was found outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to his hip.

The second man was gone by the time officers arrived.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.