Woman accused of being getaway driver after fatal Bedford bar shooting arrested

BEDFORD, Ohio - The woman who is thought to be the getaway driver for a man accused of a New Years Day homicide at a Bedford bar was arrested Wednesday morning.

Clairese Murray will be charged with complicity to commit murder in connection with the shooting death of Trevis Stephens early Sunday morning. She will be arraigned Thursday at 11 a.m.

According to Bedford police, security threw a man out of the Lounge 2.28 Bar and Grill on Northfield Road near closing time. The man went to his car and returned with a gun and began shooting at the bar.

Stephens, 33, was sitting in the lounge when a bullet came through a window and hit him.

Stephens was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries and he had no previous interaction with the shooter.

Police released a surveillance video of the altercation between security guards and the shooter. A few still photos were also released that showed a possible photo the shooter and Murray, 35, next to him.

Police are looking for the man in the bottom right of the picture below wearing glasses. Authorities also looking for a woman that was with the shooter during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408.