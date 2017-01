Wickliffe, Ohio - Lamar Chase and his fiancée Heather Critz paid $387 to rent a 13-yard dumpster in November.

They were pouring a new driveway at their Wickliffe home and needed to get rid of the soil they dug up.

The couple said, a company called Haul Away out of Summit County, was supposed to pick up the dumpster December 9.

34 days later, the dumpster still sits there filled with wet, muddy soil.

“I’m frustrated, I’m upset, aggravated, it’s been a long time, I’m ready for it to be gone,” said Heather Critz

They said the company told them the dumpster could be filled two-thirds, then told them it could only be filled half way.

Lamar and Heather said the dumpster is filled somewhere in between.

New 5 called Haul Away, and they said the dumpster is too full and too heavy to be removed.

A customer service representative said the couple needs to remove some of the soil before it can be picked up.

The company said they’re coming out Friday to try and remove the dumpster again.