Investigators catch inmate who escaped during transfer to Lorain County jail

CLEVELAND -

The inmate who went who escaped custody on his way to the Lorain County jail was captured Friday afternoon in Cleveland home.

Donald Gunderman was arrested in the 3900 block of East 75th Street in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Gunderman, 33, was found hiding in an upstairs bedroom. He was transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail where he will be held pending further investigation.

Gunderman was considered armed and dangerous. He was serving time for felony attempted burglary. He escaped near W. 54th St. and Dennison Ave. in Cleveland on Thursday night.

The U.S. Marshals had joined the search Friday morning and had arrested Deanna Taylor, 42, Alfred Dicenzi, 30, and Natasha Gunderman, 29 for helping Donald Gunderman hide.

Neighbors on Cleveland’s west side said they were locking their doors and were concerned about their children.

“We watch them. They stay inside. We locked the doors,” mother of three Kellie Smyers said. "I went around and made sure every door was locked. I went to the basement and made sure nobody was down there. We locked the side door.”