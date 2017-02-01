West Side Market changes Sunday shopping hours

Construction went on for most of the year with the second phase completed in the summer. On November 21, 2016, Cleveland City Council voted to hire a third party contractor to manage and maintain the lot. According to city officials, the contractor will be responsible for basic maintenance such as snow and debris removal, stripping, security and the collection of parking fees.
The contract will be in place for three years.
But, many vendors with the market said the paid parking could deter patrons from visiting one of Cleveland's oldest landmarks. Since construction began on the lot vendors were concerned because their business took a big hit. Some said they were down 40-50 percent.
West Side Market Tenants Association President Vince Bertonaschi said rent for space at the market, collected by the City of Cleveland, has risen too high.
Bertanaschi also pointed to continued parking problems around the market, even though the city recently added 128 spots.
West Side Market vendor Jeff Campbell explained parking lot closures since April 2016, and a growing number of Ohio City business around the market have created a huge parking shortage.
"I don't think any of us felt that we were going to be down this long, or that they were going to shut so much of the lot down to hurt our business they way they've hurt it," said Campbell.