CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Christine Fant has lived in Musicians Towers in Cleveland Heights for 31 years. She has been in the same apartment for 18 of those years.

For the majority of that time, she said, she has been dealing with water woes. "Every time it rains, I get prepared," said Christine Fant.

Prepared with rags and pads because she said because she explained when it rains, it pours into her apartment. Tuesday's rain storm was no exception. The rain was coming through the window and kept the 93-year-old busy soaking up the water.

"As far as I took one out, I put another one down and it was wet," she said.

Fant said she called building management twice on Tuesday with no results. Out of frustration, she called News5.

"I am not a complainer, " she said. "But I am frustrated," Fant added.

We went to the building management office for answers, but they directed us to the corporate office. Jeff Crossman is associate counsel with Millennia Housing Management. "From what I understand, we have addressed the complaint," said Crossman.

Millennia Housing Management took over the building about two years ago. Upgrades are being done to the building and Crossman said more are expected to happen.

"I did pull the paperwork and I see that we have addressed all of the complaints," added Crossman. "Last May she made a complaint about the widows," said Crossman. The windows are 1970's windows which Crossman said are expected to be replaced.

Fant said after our visit to management, a worker took the air conditioner out of the window. She doesn't think that is the problem, but won't know for sure until it rains again.