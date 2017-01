CLEVELAND - Crews have found the cockpit voice recorder and a portion of the tail belonging to the plane that went missing more than a week ago over Lake Erie carrying six people.

Cleveland officials said the tail section is the largest piece of debris that has been found. A portion of the fuselage was also found, but it was not fully intact.

.@NTSB official says beacon locater successfully pinpointed cockpit voice recorder @WEWS — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) January 6, 2017

The Cessna 525 went missing Dec. 20 about 11:00 p.m. shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport.

John T. Fleming, CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group, was piloting the plane. His wife, Suzanne, and their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and neighbors Megan and Brian Casey, were also aboard the aircraft.

The U.S. Coast Guard took the initial lead on the search and recovery mission scouring Lake Erie last weekend before turning operations over to the city of Cleveland.