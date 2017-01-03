Two people on board missing plane once lived in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two of the people on board the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie once called Northeast Ohio home.

Brian Casey and his 19-year-old daughter Megan were on board the plane Thursday night. The family lived in both Strongsville and Brecksville before moving to the Columbus area.

The Casey family belonged to the United Methodist Church in Strongsville when they lived in the city. Prayers are being said at the church for the Casey Family.

"They are a wonderful family," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. "Megan was a beautiful and gentle soul," she added.

Megan was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was studying nursing.