Travelers from Fort Lauderdale arrive in Cleveland

The chaos at Fort Lauderdale’s airport is affecting air travel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. A Spirit Airlines flight set to land at 5:10 p.m. Friday was canceled and there’s word of tighter security too.
An airport spokesperson said the facility is always on high alert and that they would check with the Department of Homeland Security for additional guidance, but a security guard told News 5 routine K9 sweeps of the terminal were now happening more frequently following the incident in Fort Lauderdale.
News 5 spoke with passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 1027 from Fort Lauderdale, which landed around 2:30 p.m. Passengers were thankful the flight left South Florida before the chaos erupted.