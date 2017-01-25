Three arrested in Westlake credit card cloning scheme

WESTLAKE, Ohio - Three men were arrested in Westlake after being involved in a credit card cloning scheme.

According to Westlake police, the men Messiah R. Lewis, Trava Edward Selby and Javon Matthew Daniels were arrested on January 17 after a Crocker Road traffic stop. The men who were from New York and Virginia gave officers false names and were caught with cloned credit cards and tools to make them.

Police also say they found a credit card encoder and multiple fake IDs. The men were charged with engaging in criminal activity and additional charges may be sought after once they face a grand jury.

The men were arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts on Tuesday.