Think twice about celebratory gunfire in Cleveland, it could land you in the hospital, or in jail

CLEVELAND - When the ball drops, some will share a congratulatory kiss, others pop open bottles, and then there are those who choose a more destructive route.

But if you're thinking of starting the New Year with the bang of a gun, you better think again.

Earlier today, Anthony Winfield, Manager of Select Fire Gun Range, couldn't keep up with the demand.

“It seems like no one has worked this week, we've been busy, which is a good problem to have, busier than normal," he said.

People coming in by the dozens, to blow off some steam before the New Year.

“Winter months are always the busier months, for gun stores in general," Winfield explained.

That’s exactly why Thinh Thach, a Select Fire customer went today.

"For me, it's just a hobby, just fun," he said.

A gun range, the appropriate place to shoot your firearm.

"You want to make sure where they're aiming at is where they want to hit, because you are responsible for what is behind that target," said Winfield.

But on a day like today, some get a little too out of hand.

“Normally there's alcohol involved and celebratory shooting, so alcohol and firearms don't mix, and that's usually when the issue occurs," said Lt. Daniel Pitts of the Willoughby Police.

Celebratory gunfire accounts for 15 percent of all annual gunfire incidents, but the police have zero tolerance for it.

“You're not allowed to discharge your fire in whatsoever so that is an arrestable offense and you will immediately be arrested if you are caught," said Lt. Pitts.

He explained some think shooting upwards is harmless, but that’s an unmistakable myth.

“It’s a little bit windy tonight, so you're looking if it's a 20 mile an hour wind and it's pushing that round is going to go up and that's really going to because it to go even farther than it would normally travel," he said.

Winfield who teaches first time to conceal carriers how to fire says it's not only dangerous but irresponsible.

“If you don't know how to respect a firearm, then you don't deserve to own a firearm...17:01:48-"safety is paramount."

The Cleveland Police, sending out a Facebook message, saying they will be on high alert for celebratory gunfire tonight, as they patrol the neighborhoods. So if you have one, it is best you put it away for the night.