NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - A suspect led North Olmsted police on a pursuit after stealing a car from a Shell gas station Monday night.

According to police, the suspect stole the vehicle from the gas station after the victim left the keys in the vehicle. They led police on a pursuit before eventually crashing on Triskett Road at Warren Road in Cleveland.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries, or the identities of the suspect or victim.