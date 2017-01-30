Snow plow crews stay busy after heavy snow hits during moning rush hour, more snow Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Heavy snow hit overnight and early Monday morning leaving roads snow packed in Cleveland and throughout the area.

Dozens of city snowplows hit the streets getting help from rock salt and sunshine through late morning.

Main roads like West 25th Street were clear by noon.

Same for Prospect Avenue downtown.

City officials said crews would spend the day plowing side streets with at least one pass.

A parking ban was issued for Monday so plows could clear Cleveland streets.

The ban would also allow police to issue tickets or have vehicles towed, which News 5 did see happening in Lakewood.

But during the heavy snow crews were just trying to keep up.

"Superior Avenue was in fair to poor condition about 6 o'clock this morning. I came through the same area about 630, it was probably good to fair and plowed, salted running wet. When I came back around 8 o'clock it was covered again, it was poor again, just an indication of the type and amount of snowfall we had,” said Darnell Brown with the City of Cleveland.

City crews will keep plowing side streets until Monday tonight if more snow starts falling, then they will move back to clearing the main roads.