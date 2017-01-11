Smaller cell phone poles could be coming to your neighborhood

North Royalton, Ohio -

Large cell phone towers have been part of the landscape for decades.

But, as technology changes, not as many 100 foot towers will have to be built.

Ohio lawmakers passed a bill in December that allows cell phone companies to put up so called "mini towers," no higher than 50 feet.

One has already be erected in Parma at the corner of Pleasant Valley and York Road.

The mini towers or poles would be allowed to be built in the public right of way, which could include for instance tree lawns and street corners in neighborhoods.

North Royalton Law Director Thomas Kelly said some residents are concerned these will be an eyesore and stir debate about the safety of radio waves.

"The legislature has given them permission to affectively place these small cell distribution poles and antenna anywhere within the public right-of-way that they need to go,” Kelly said.

In many neighborhoods and subdivisions utilities must be placed underground.

Kelly said the city is looking into how that would affect placement of mini towers or cell phone poles.

He hopes the cell phone companies will cooperate with cities on where they'll be located.

"Work with us in terms of locating them, we have reason to believe that they will be, they certainly don't want to raise the hackles of the public generally,” Kelly said.

North Royalton resident Dennis Dinardo doesn't want the cell phone poles in his neighborhood no matter what the size.

"I object to the state giving free reign to the cell phone companies to put the towers where ever they want, they should work with the cities, and get the city approval as well,” Dinardo said.