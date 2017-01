SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -

Several Shaker Heights residents have reported burglaries and attempted burglaries at their homes within the last week.

Two homeowners reported burglaries on Monday with the suspect or suspects entering the home by kicking in or breaking out the glass in a side door.

Homeowner Kumar Mukesh came home to find his dog locked in the bathroom. Large electronics including two televisions were stolen along with jewelry kept in an bedroom.

“We didn’t sleep well that night,” said Mukesh, who said he was shocked that his quiet neighborhood would be targeted.

The same day homeowner Kelly Moody reported a burglar who had broken in through the side door, despite multiple signs alerting intruders to their security alarm.

She said the burglar was only able to take an old iPhone before running out.

“We thought having the alarm would be a deterrent,” Moody said. “But I guess they know there’s a certain amount of time that they can get in.”

Neighbors have reported similar suspicious activity.

Shaker Heights police are currently investigating and asking residents to be particularly vigilant.