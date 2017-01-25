Several car and home bugularies in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER,Ohio - Several homes and cars in Rocky River have been subjected to burglaries.

In early morning hours on Friday, January 20, homes on Riverwood Avenue, Magnolia Dr., Northview Rd, and Purnell Ave., were streets hit with several break-ins.

At one home, a purse was taken from the house and cash was found missing from the purse. At a home on Northview Rd., a car was stolen using keys found inside a purse that was stolen from a house.

In all the cases, the entryway for the burglaries was through unlocked windows, doors, and cars.

The Rocky River Police Department urge residents to lock all house doors, windows, and cars. Residents should keep an eye out for unusual and suspicious activity in their neighborhood.