Second woman charged for stealing from Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A second former employee of the Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland has been charged with stealing money from the charity last year.

Sandra Ortegon is charged with one count of grand theft for stealing money from the organization between Sept 1. 2016 to Aug. 31, 2016, according to a Wednesday indictment.

Ortegon, 52, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

The charity fired Ortegon after it was discovered office funds were being mishandled, according to President and CEO of Catholic Charities, Patrick Gareau.

Law enforcement authorities were later told about the findings and resulted in a grand jury indictment.

Michelle Medrick was charged in December with bank fraud for stealing $1.9 million from the charity during her time as comptroller and business manager.

The Cleveland Diocese covers eight counties: Ashland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Wayne.

