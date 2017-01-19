Second man arrested in death of Cooley Lounge bartender

CLEVELAND - A second person accused in the slaying of a Cleveland bartender was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Dwayne Sims, 21, is charged with first-degree aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death of Melissa "Missy" Brinker, according to Cleveland police.

Brinker, 44, a popular west side bartender at the Cooley Lounge, was shot multiple times during a robbery on Oct. 25, 2016. Witnesses said Brinker ran into the backroom of the bar, located at W. 130th street, when four people burst into the bar, ordered everyone on the ground and shot Brinker.

Police arrested Dana Thomas last week at his home for his possible involvement in the robbery and fatal shooting of Brinker.

Thomas, 29, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

