RTA bus driver who hit, fatally wounded woman in Public Square fired

CLEVELAND - The Regional Transit Authority has fired the bus driver who killed a woman last month as she legally crossed the intersection at Public Square.

Bus driver Antoinette Peterkin was suspended following the Dec. 7 accident that resulted in the death of Joan Kuendig, according to an RTA news release.

Peterkin was terminated from her employment with RTA Monday.

Kuendig, 69, was hit by the bus as it attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Rockwell Avenue, while she was legally crossing a marked crosswalk.

She was rushed to Metro Health Medical Center with serious head injuries. She died at the hospital.

Follow an investigation the accident was ruled to be preventable.

"The investigation confirmed that, while Ms. Peterkin did slow down when proceeding north on East Roadway, she failed to come to a complete stop prior to making the left turn onto Rockwell," the release said.

During a hearing regarding the incident, Peterkin expressed remorse for the death of Kuendig and her family and explained the crash was an accident, according to Peterkin's personnel file.

RTA Union President Ronald Jackson said it's shame Peterkin had to be terminated.

"It's a shame she has to be terminated for the fact that if the city had never closed the road, the accident would have never happened," Peterkin said.

Before December collision with Kuendig, Peterkin was cited for two other incidents in 2016.

On July 18, 2016, Peterkin was traveling westbound on 12th street near Saint Clair. A parked car was in the curb lane, and Peterkin asked another driver for assisting, but while being helped a police officer asked her to the large bus, the personnel file said.

The officer turned on his sirens and has Peterkin's attempted to move, she hit the mirror of the bus the other driver was operating.

Peterkin received a written reminder.

Three months later, Peterkin was operating a bus heading eastbound on Euclid when she made a left turn onto Doan Avenue, the personnel file said. During the turn, Peterkin made contact with the left rear side of a Chevy Trail Blazer.

Peterkin received a second written reminder and was required to undergo retraining.

Both accidents were determined to be preventable.

Cleveland police are still investigating the December collision.

