Rocky River warns about drone usage following holidays

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - The Rocky River police department is issuing a warning about the usage of drones in the city. The warning, posted on their Facebook page comes from several complaints from residents.

A popular holiday gift for 2016, the department has already responded to complaints of drones being flown in the city and several have been reported via social media as lost after the pilot losing sight and crashing them.

Residents have also called them a privacy concern, because of the high definition video capabilities that some drones have.

The post goes on to discuss other considerations including the ban on drones within five miles of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.