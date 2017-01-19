Rocky River vodka thief arrested with .303 BAC

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - A woman was caught stealing vodka from a Rocky River Giant Eagle with a BAC of 0.303.

According to Rocky River police, an officer was dispatched to the Giant Eagle on Center Ridge Road regarding a woman who had allegedly stolen a bottle of vodka. The woman's description matched that of Elisabeth Carrol Breedlove, who had previously been in custody a week earlier for a similar offense.

Breedlove was asked by officers if she was at a Giant Eagle and if she had a bottle of alcohol on her and answered yes to both. She was taken into custody and when she was asked if she took a bottle of vodka from Giant Eagle, she told officers she'd taken it from GetGo.

After the officer found the bottle in her purse, an employee from Giant Eagle showed him the security tapes, showing Breedlove stealing the bottle.

The officer gave her a breathalyzer test, and Breedlove had a .303 BAC. She was cited for theft, trespass and disorderly conduct.