Restaurant owner shocked by skyrocketing water and sewer bills

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -

For nearly 20 years Lynn Gentile has owned the building for the Canal Tow Path Bar and Grille in Garfield Heights.

But now her quarterly Cleveland water bill has suddenly doubled from $600 to $1,200 with no explanation.

And what really upset Gentile was when her sewer bill jumped from to $1,200 even to $2,400 dollars.

She called The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District for an explanation.

She said that didn’t accomplish anything so she requested a hearing with the sewer board.

“They said 'no, this is a commercial property and we don’t have hearings for commercial properties. You’ll just have to pay it,'” Gentile said.

If the bills don’t get straightened out soon, Lynn worries how much profits will take a hit and wonders if this place can hang in there.