Recovery efforts continue for missing plane in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - Cleveland crews will continue their search Monday for an aircraft that went missing earlier this month over Lake Erie carrying six people.

Authorities said they will use tugboats provided by the Army Corps of Engineers to break the ice on Lake Erie in an effort to scour the lake. Sonar technology will be used to take photos of the bottom of the lake, according to an update from city officials.

John T. Fleming, CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group, was piloting the plane. His wife, Suzanne, and their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and neighbors Megan and Brian Casey, were also aboard the aircraft.

On Friday, crews made their biggest leap in recovery efforts as they discovered the plane's cockpit voice recorder and a portion of the tail. Officials also discovered what they think were human remains in the passenger seat of the aircraft. It is unclear who the remains belong too.