Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants accepts gift cards from North Olmsted Lone Star Steakhouse

CLEVELAND - Customers who find themselves confused about what to do with Lone Star Steakhouse gift cards can now use them at four Quaker Steak & Lube locations in Cleveland through March 31, 2017.

Because the gift card balances can't be verified, customers who present gift cards will receive $10 off a $30 or more purchase. Gift cards will be accepted at the following locations:

Quaker Steak & Lube Sheffield Village – 4900 Transportation Dr. (440) 934-9464

Quaker Steak & Lube Medina Twp. – 4094 Pearl Rd. (330) 723-5823

Quaker Steak & Lube Valley View – 5935 Canal Rd. (216) 986-9464

Quaker Steak & Lube Vermilion – 5150 Liberty Ave. (440) 967-3724

North Olmsted's Lone Star Steakhouse permanently closed its doors over the weekend, leaving dozens of employees without jobs and consumers hold thousands in useless gift cards.

Lone Star Steakhouse customer Tracey Antognazzi said she was stunned by the sudden closing, especially since she just purchased $500 in Lone Star gift cards several weeks ago, during the holiday season.

Antognazzi believes she was scammed because she bought the gift cards after Lone Star ran a holiday promotion offering $100 in gift cards for $75, just a few weeks before it closed the North Olmsted location.

News 5 repeatedly tried to reach Lone Star's parent company, Day Star Restaurant Group, in Plano Texas, for comment, but none of our calls were returned.