Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants accepts gift cards from North Olmsted Lone Star Steakhouse

Lone Star Steakhouse customer Tracey Antognazzi said she was stunned by the sudden closing, especially since she just purchased $500 in Lone Star gift cards several weeks ago, during the holiday season.
Antognazzi believes she was scammed because she bought the gift cards after Lone Star ran a holiday promotion offering $100 in gift cards for $75, just a few weeks before it closed the North Olmsted location.
News 5 repeatedly tried to reach Lone Star's parent company, Day Star Restaurant Group, in Plano Texas, for comment, but none of our calls were returned.