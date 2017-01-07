Police: Woman tied up in home invasion robbery in Gates Mills

GATES MILLS - Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in Gates Mills where a woman says she was tied up.

Officers said the incident happened around noon Friday on Gates Mills Boulevard.

The victim told officers the suspect tied her up and then ransacked her home. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation, according to police.

The suspect is still on the loose. He's described as a white man who stood around 5'10". He wore glasses, black wrangler cargo pants and a Cleveland Browns hoodie,

He is believed to be driving an older model 4-door sedan that’s tan or gold in color and in poor condition.

Anyone with information on this incident has been asked to call the Gates Mills Police Department at 440-423-4456.