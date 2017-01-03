Police still looking for North Royalton gun burglars, $10,000 offered to tipster

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - One week after a North Royalton gun store burglary, the government is getting involved.

Police are still searching for the people who broke into Accurate Arms and Ammunition and made off with seven weapons. Tuesday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives got involved- offering a $5,000 reward for a tip that helps close the case.

"If you're going to break into a firearms business, we can assume your intent is not good with those firearms," Suzanne Dabkowski, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told News 5.

"Any firearm in the hand of someone will ill intent, can be use to harm people! To steal items, traded for drugs, or sold to people who can't legally buy them," she added.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation will match the reward, so there's $10,000 in reward money on the table. Dabkowski told News 5 the rewards are part of a national initiative to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.