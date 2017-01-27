BARBERTON, Ohio - A Barberton home, where a man died of an apparent opioid overdose last week, had been visited by police at least 18 times in the last two years, records show. That includes another overdose reported Thursday night.

The majority of the offenses at 102 Norwood St. were drug-related, including several overdoses. On January 21, Larry Bowman, 37, died at that home. Police records show Bowman had been revived with Narcan twice before at that same location. Bowman does not live there and his family blames the woman who does live there, Kathryn Morrison-Young.

“People’s lives are being lost and nothing’s being done,” Bowman’s sister Crystal Pelfrey said. "We just want some help because I know that I’m not the only one.”

Only on News 5 @ 5: Cops called to same Barberton home 18 times in 2 years over drugs. Last week a man died. https://t.co/fkf6XcGqfN @WEWS pic.twitter.com/i1r0miZVHX — Derick Waller News 5 (@derickwallerTV) January 27, 2017

Morrison-Young was charged Friday with misdemeanor permitting drug use after Thursday night’s overdose. She pleaded not guilty and posted bail. Morrison-Young declined to answer News 5’s questions, but her father said she had nothing to do with Bowman’s death.

"She doesn’t sell drugs,” Larry Morrison said.

When asked why so many people had overdosed at that same home he replied, “That’s a good question. You get around drug people. They just seem to keep coming.”

But Bowman’s loved ones are upset no one will be held accountable.

“At some point, when does it stop?” Bowman’s lifelong friend Jason Smith said. "How many people have to be revived and how many times do the cops have to come to that residence until action’s taken to help solve the issue?"