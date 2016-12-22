Police: Man recorded another man with cell phone in restroom of Westlake Nordstrom Rack

WESTLAKE, Ohio - Westlake police are looking for a man accused of recording another man with a cell phone in the restroom of the Crocker Park Nordstrom Rack.

It happened on Dec. 21 at about 6:20 p.m.

Police said the victim confronted the man, who allegedly made a "partial admission" of recording.

The victim then followed the man to a Main Street parking garage where he flagged down a patrol officer.

The area was searched but the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 23 years old. He was about 5-foot 8--inches tall with a slim to medium build and no facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball-style cap with a light colored brim and block letter writing on the front, a light gray waist length coat, some type of green garment under the coat that protruded from under the coat to just above his knees, jeans, two black pearl earrings and green tennis or hiking shoes.



Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.