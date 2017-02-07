Police: Man kills wife in Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in their Lakewood home Tuesday morning.
Police were called at 8:56 a.m. to the 12900 block of Plover Street after a man shot his wife, according to a news release.
The man's father called police to report the fatal shooting.
The 38-year-old man, whose name was not immediately known, surrendered to police. His wife's body was found lying on a bed in the basement. The body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.