Police: Man kills wife in Lakewood home

News 5 Staff
11:31 AM, Feb 7, 2017
LAKEWOOD, Ohio - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in their Lakewood home Tuesday morning. 

Police were called at 8:56 a.m. to the 12900 block of Plover Street after a man shot his wife, according to a news release. 

The man's father called police to report the fatal shooting.

The 38-year-old man, whose name was not immediately known, surrendered to police. His wife's body was found lying on a bed in the basement. The body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. 

The name of the 36-year-old woman was not known.

The man was being held in the Lakewood City Jail. 

The shooting investigation is ongoing. 

